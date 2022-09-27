LawCall
Pelham Job Fair focusing on local government

A local employment agency is helping prepare veterans to re-enter the workforce.
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for a new job or career change, we’re on your side in Pelham with a citywide job fair.

Happening tomorrow at the Pelham Recreation Center, the jobs available are all in local government.

There will be full time and part-time work opportunities.

The city says it’s looking for people who want to be part of a team and who have integrity to apply to their openings.

They are looking to fill positions at Ballantrae Golf Club, the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena, the Development Services & Public Works, the Police and Fire departments, Parks & Recreation as well as the Pelham Racquet Club.

The chief of police and fire along with other department heads will be present.

“We are facing challenges in hiring just like every other industry and so we are using this as an opportunity to recruit. We have a lot of open positions we are always looking to hire fire fighters and police officers those are two industries especially in police where it’s a struggle to recruit right now,” Allison said. “We also have other positions just to help keep our event going and growing and we always need people even if it’s at a part time level to make all of our events a success for the people coming to our city to visit.”

There will be computers on site so you can apply on the spot.

It all starts at 10 a.m. tomorrow and wraps up at 2 p.m.

Make sure you dress professionally and have copies of your resume.

