Mike Behind the Mic: Mac Powell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mac Powell joins Mike Dubberly to talk about his new album and unique concert tour, Mac Powell and Friends, that will be making a stop in Hoover October 28, 2022, at Metropolitan Church of God. He’ll be joined by a handful of renowned singers/songwriters.

Mac is formerly with the contemporary Christian rock band Third Day. The band sold over ten million albums and won four Grammy Awards and 24 Dove Awards. Mac’s most recent venture into country music produced the album Back Again, but now he’s focused on his newest album New Creation.

He joins Mike to explain what he’s up to and why he’s sporting that Alabama hat during the interview.

Mac Powell, Formerly of Third Day, Talks About Upcoming Tour Stop

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.