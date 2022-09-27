Major crashes on I-20/59W at Valley Road and HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two major crashes are impacting traffic this morning.

An overturned vehicle on I-20/59 westbound near Valley Rd exit is causing delays. Both through lanes are closed. Traffic is being moved using the right shoulder.

8:20 AM: *FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC* CRASH ON I-20/59 SB near 18th/19th St Exit blocking all main lanes. Traffic is being moved through the right shoulder causing major delays. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/qeS9BI3yOv — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) September 27, 2022

Another accident on HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd. is causing a significant backup. Two right lanes are blocked.

6:23AM: *FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC* LIVE LOOK at the CRASH on HWy 280 WB at Cherokee Rd. Three lanes blocked at this time. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/y6O1xj9QG2 — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) September 27, 2022

Please use caution when traveling in these areas.

