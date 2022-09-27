Major crashes on I-20/59W at Valley Road and HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two major crashes are impacting traffic this morning.
An overturned vehicle on I-20/59 westbound near Valley Rd exit is causing delays. Both through lanes are closed. Traffic is being moved using the right shoulder.
Another accident on HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd. is causing a significant backup. Two right lanes are blocked.
Please use caution when traveling in these areas.
