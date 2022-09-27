LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department rolls out new life-saving equipment

New life-saving tools for Jefferson Co. deputies
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office showcased its brand new life-saving equipment at the JSCO training center.

In a partnership with the Jefferson County Association of Fire Departments, the county commissioners provided the grant funding for the equipment.

The equipment includes Lucas chest compressions that perform CPR, an AED, an autism kit that helps non-verbal community members communicate with officers and Narcan.

Sheriff Mark Pettway said sometimes deputies are waiting for an ambulance to arrive on scene. With this equipment they can go ahead and start life-saving procedures.

“We’re first responders. We get on the scene, we’re able to help those whose life is in crisis.”

In the future, the Sheriff’s Office hopes to roll out this equipment to School Resource Officers as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Dogs found playing with human skull in Birmingham
File image
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man

Latest News

The Mountain Brook Police Chief confirmed that on September 23, 2022, the Mountain Brook Police...
Environmental activist group accused of vandalizing Mountain Brook home
Fire investigation on Bush Blvd.
Dog burned in house fire in Birmingham
GBHS disaster teams heading to Florida shelters to evacuate animals
UPDATE: DMV processing in-person, online license transactions following statewide network outage