Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department rolls out new life-saving equipment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office showcased its brand new life-saving equipment at the JSCO training center.

In a partnership with the Jefferson County Association of Fire Departments, the county commissioners provided the grant funding for the equipment.

The equipment includes Lucas chest compressions that perform CPR, an AED, an autism kit that helps non-verbal community members communicate with officers and Narcan.

Sheriff Mark Pettway said sometimes deputies are waiting for an ambulance to arrive on scene. With this equipment they can go ahead and start life-saving procedures.

“We’re first responders. We get on the scene, we’re able to help those whose life is in crisis.”

In the future, the Sheriff’s Office hopes to roll out this equipment to School Resource Officers as well.

