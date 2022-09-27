Jacksonville State University sets enrollment record

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University is breaking history with almost 10,000 students on campus.

Dr. Emily Messer, a vice president with the advancement enrollment office says only about 20% of Alabamians have college degrees and JSU plans to change that.

They no longer require standardized test scores to apply and they also offer merit-based scholarships.

“We award the freshman merit scholarships which are based on high school GPA,” says Dr. Messer. “You do not have to have a test score to apply for admission here at JSU or to be eligible for our merit-based scholarships.”

Dr. Messer says that’s one of the reasons they’re seeing record-breaking enrollment, especially with the freshman class.

“We typically see around 10,000 applications and this year we saw over 12,000 freshman applications. So, we have a record freshman class. We have 1,941 freshmen enrolled at JSU and we’re really excited about that.”

JSU has also added more major programs. Dr. Messer says students are showing more interest in the medical and education career fields.

“We have applied engineering as one of our top programs”, says Dr. Messer. “Recently added respiratory therapy as well which has been in high demand given the pandemic. Obviously, there’s interest in nursing. With the teacher shortage lot of interest in education because people know there’s high demand for careers”.

Dr. Messer says the college is hosting a fall Preview Day for high school students and their families. Everyone who attends will get free tickets to their football game against Kennesaw State.

To learn more about Preview Day visit here, www.jsu.edu/visit/events.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.