GBHS disaster teams heading to Florida shelters to evacuate animals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society’s (GBHS) disaster transport teams are heading to Florida shelters to evacuate animals in the path of

Hurricane Ian.

GBHS is providing emergency transport for 24 dogs from Citrus County Animal Services located in Inverness, Florida, and 19 dogs from Suncoast Humane Society located in Englewood, Florida.

Code 3 and the GBHS Disaster Response Unit and EMA trailer will leave Thursday to provide professional technical animal rescue and recovery to communities affected by Hurricane Ian.

GBHS is taking in all animals from the affected shelters because of the hurricane threat.

Any animal from the Florida shelters that are on stray hold or being held on a cruelty case, will be returned to the originating shelter after the storm. Any animal available for adoption prior to the storm will be made available for adoption or taken to shelters that have offered assistance.

Donations of non-clumping cat litter, crates, new pet beds, new collars/leashes, tarps, towels/hand towels, and cat/dog toys will be collected at the GBHS Adoption Center located at 300 Snow Drive, Birmingham, AL 35209. Additional sites will be announced soon. Monetary donations can also be made at: www.gbhs.org/hurricanerelief

“Serving is the cornerstone of the GBHS Mission, and in times like this, it is more important than ever to assist our neighbors in need,” said Allison Black Cornelius, CEO of GBHS. “We often forget about pets and animals when a disaster strikes. Shelter staff in the path of Ian need to take care of their families and evacuate the area but cannot do so until every animal in their facility has a safe place to stay. Our hearts break for those who will be impacted by Hurricane Ian and we hope this assistance will lessen the burden they face during this time.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.