First Alert for sunny, breezy, and cooler temperatures Tuesday; Hurricane Ian forecast to strengthen today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday everyone! We are covering two stories this morning. Locally we are enjoying dry and cool weather this week. The other big story is Hurricane Ian which has intensified into a major hurricane overnight. It is impacting Cuba early this morning and should intensify over the next 12-24 hours as it moves into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Locally, temperatures this morning are chilly! You may need to turn on the heat in your car. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to the north with low to mid 50s for the rest of Central Alabama. High pressure is in place keeping us dry and clear on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. We have a stalled boundary along the Gulf Coast that will help to steer Ian into the Florida Peninsula in the next 72 hours. We are going to see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s. It will remain breezy today with northerly winds at 10-20 mph. Winds will likely decrease this evening at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, temperatures will likely cool into the 60s by 7-8 PM with a clear sky.

Fire Danger Tomorrow: A fire watch has been issued for most of Central Alabama tomorrow due to the combination of low humidity and breezy conditions. We urge everyone to avoid burning outdoors this week. Tomorrow morning will be similar to this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We should see another sunny day with a few clouds possible in our far southeastern counties. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to climb into the mid 70s with north winds at 15-20 mph with isolated gusts near 25 mph. Winds should decrease during the evening and overnight hours. The dry and sunny weather will likely continue into Thursday. By Friday, cloud cover will likely increase across east Alabama as Ian slowly moves northwards into Georgia.

Hurricane Ian: Ian became a Category 3 hurricane overnight with winds up to 125 mph. The satellite appearance is showing a well-defined eye as it moves over western Cuba this morning. It will likely emerge back over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and additional strengthening will be possible. The National Hurricane Center shows strengthening over the next 24 hours but will likely weaken as it approaches Florida thanks to increasing wind shear and dry air to the north. Hurricane Warnings have been issued for the Tampa, Florida area where landfall could occur Thursday. As Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, it is forecast to slow down. It could produce nonstop rain, significant storm surge, and flooding for Florida Wednesday and Thursday. Ian could make a second landfall near Tampa Thursday morning as a Category 2 or 3 hurricane. It will then weaken dramatically as it encounters land, wind shear, and dry air from the north. It could be very devastating for parts of Tampa, Florida and for parts of the Florida Peninsula. Storm surge of 5-10 feet is possible with 12-24 inches of rain is possible. Along with the heavy rain and flood concern, the Florida Peninsula could see an isolated tornado threat today through Thursday.

The latest forecast has Ian slowly weakening and moving into Florida Thursday into Friday. They then show the center of circulation moving through southeast Georgia Friday evening and moving into South Carolina Saturday. I will note that the GFS and European models hint a western shift once it moves into Georgia. Any shift to the west could produce a higher rain chance for east Alabama Saturday.

Ian’s Impact on Central Alabama: We will likely see cloud cover increasing across Central Alabama from east to west Friday afternoon. I think most of Friday will remain dry since the center of circulation is forecast to remain far to our southeast. High temperatures Friday will likely end up in the upper 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Our best chance to see any rain from Ian will likely occur Saturday. If the remnant low spins across Georgia and shifts farther west, we could see rain along and east of I-65 Saturday. Rain would be steady, and I would not expect a tornado threat since we will remain on the western side of the storm. Temperatures Saturday could stay in the lower 70s with a cloudy sky. It’ll end up breezy Saturday with northeasterly winds at 10-20 mph. The forecast for Saturday could still change if the track continues to shift to the east or west. An eastern shift would lower our rain chances. A westward shift would increase our chances of rain. Sunday’s forecast will likely remain mostly cloudy and mostly dry with only a 20% chance of isolated showers. If you plan on seeing the race at Talladega, I think we will be good to go. Temperatures will likely remain in the low to mid 70s.

Tropical Update: Ian remains the main focus, but we continue to watch a tropical wave located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It has a 70% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next few days. Models hint that this system will remain weak and over the Atlantic, so I’m not expecting this system to impact the United States as of now. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. The last day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is November 30th.

