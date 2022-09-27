Farm Bill set to expire next year, farmers facing new challenges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The previous five-year long Farm Bill will expire next year and government officials are currently touring the country looking into issues farmers faced from 2020 to now.

Every five years the Farm Bill, a piece of legislation related to agriculture is passed by congress then signed into law by the president.

In December of 2018, former president Donald Trump signed the Agriculture Improvement Act into law with three key points.

Keep food prices fair for farmers and consumers, ensure an adequate food supply and protect and sustain the country’s vital natural resources.

With the current Farm Bill expiring next year, what challenges are Shelby County farmers facing?

John DeLoach, owner of DeLoach farms said weather, supply chain and inflation.

“You have to order a year in advance, that kind of hit us by surprise,” DeLoach said. “Fuel has become an issue at certain times.”

DeLoach is also the president of the Shelby County Farmers Federation who works with government officials at the state and national levels to increase profitability for farmers

“We have a very strong relationship with all of our people in congress, and they know our concerns and feelings and they are willing to help us do what they can do,” DeLoach said.

DeLoach said no matter what famers will always find a way to survive

“We are going to figure out a way to do it, the Farm Bill timing maybe pretty good because of where inflation is now,” DeLoach said.

Right now, lawmakers are still listening to issues, and then they will begin crafting a new Farm Bill.

