Environmental activist group accused of vandalizing Mountain Brook home

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - An environmental activist group, reportedly protesting a development in Atlanta, is accused of vandalizing a Mountain Brook home.

Mountain Brook Police Chief Jaye Loggins confirmed that on September 23, 2022, the Mountain Brook Police Department was notified of an act of vandalism to a house and two vehicles in the 50 block of Country Club Boulevard.

Officers said during the early hours of September 23, someone damaged the house, driveway and vehicles with paint and paint thinners.

Officers believe the person(s) responsible for the offense are associated with an environmental activist group. It has been reported that a group protesting Atlanta, Georgia’s police and fire training center has claimed responsibility.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to the crime is asked to call the Mountain Brook Police Department Detectives at 205-802-3856.

