Jonathan Harrison’s End of Summer Eggplant Parmesan

INGREDIENTS

2 large eggplants sliced in 1/2 in rounds

1 jar of tomato sauce

1 jar capers

3 cups toasted bread crumbs

4 cups shredded mozzarella

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 425F

Place sliced eggplant on a sheet tray and season with salt, pepper and olive oil. Roast for 20-25 minutes.

Lower oven to 375F

Layer sauce, then eggplant, then capers, then cheese, then bread crumbs and repeat in casserole dish until full.

Bake for 45 minutes to one hour until heated through and cheese is melted. Serve with long pasta.

