Dog burned in house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog suffered burns in a house fire in Birmingham Tuesday, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service.

BFRS crews fought the fire at 1605 Bush Blvd at 12:41 p.m.

Firefighters said a woman and her dog were inside. They both made it out, but the dog had burns. Firefighters said the dog will be OK.

Because of the smoke damage the home is a total loss. Firefighters said the cause is under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.