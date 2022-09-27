DMV unable to process in person license transactions due to statewide network outage
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Because of a statewide network outage, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is unable to process any in-person Driver License transactions statewide.
ALEA says that online services however are still available.
They do not know when the network will be restored. ALEA’s Driver License Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.