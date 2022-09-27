LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

DMV unable to process in person license transactions due to statewide network outage

(WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Because of a statewide network outage, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is unable to process any in-person Driver License transactions statewide.

ALEA says that online services however are still available.

They do not know when the network will be restored. ALEA’s Driver License Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Dogs found playing with human skull in Birmingham
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

Civil Air Patrol open house
Civil Air Patrol hosts open house at Tuscaloosa National Airport
I-65 wreck, pedestrian killed
Woman killed on I-65 SB in Pelham
Major crashes on I-20/59W at Valley Road and HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd
File image
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man