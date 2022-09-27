LawCall
DCH offers free breast cancer screenings in October

By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A national medical study predicts more than 287,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in 2022. That’s why the free mammogram event in West Alabama is crucial. October is free breast cancer screening month at DHC in Tuscaloosa.

Women will have two opportunities to get free mammograms. The dates are Monday, October 10 and Monday, October 24. Hospital officials request women register by October 5 and October 19, 2022.

“We do this for early detection. With breast cancer unfortunately there is no way for us to prevent breast cancer from occurring but our best chance for cure is early detection. When we talk about breast screening it can be a very difficult subject to discuss. It can be very nerve wracking for women because it’s unfamiliar sometime for women who’ve never had a mammogram. Years ago medicine and health were not discussed among family members so a lot of women are not prepared to take care of their own health. This is where we like to change that perspective. It’s very important to be aware of your own body and that’s where we encourage women to take control of their own health,” said Katrina Lewis, Patient Navigator at DCH.

The free screenings are for women who are 25 years old and older. No health insurance is required and they do request women who want to get the free screenings live in the DCH area. The screenings will begin at 5 PM until 7PM on October 10th and October 24th. Click here to register.

