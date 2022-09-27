LawCall
Civil Air Patrol hosts open house at Tuscaloosa National Airport

Civil Air Patrol open house
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama group that offers air support in emergencies is inviting you to visit them. The 24th Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol is hosting an open house that could prove helpful to them and you.

The 24th Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol is based in Tuscaloosa. Members are hoping for a big crowd Tuesday, September 27. It’s open to the public from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa National Airport Main Terminal.

The folks in the 24th Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol perform emergency services such as helping in searches and delivering medical supplies. They also offer a cadet program for youngsters and aerospace education as well.

Organizers are also using the open house as a membership drive to recruit new members into the Civil Air Patrol.

“As a lot of organizations have struggled with after COVID, are numbers were decimated as well. So, we are trying to build our membership back up as well,” according to Capt. Cindy Collette.

The Civil Air Patrol will have their plane out for you to look at, their hovercraft will be available for rides and you can see their drones in action too. They’ll also go into more detail how you can be a part of what they do.

