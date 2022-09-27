City of Hoover offering free RV parking for hurricane evacuees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Hurricane Ian grows stronger and makes its way towards Florida’s West coast, the City of Hoover is offering evacuees free spots at the city’s RV park.

The city has 170 RV parking spots with hookups for power, water and sewer.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato says many of the hoover hotels are already full due to normal business, and corporations booking rooms for emergency response teams.

But he says the RV park is a great option for evacuees. It’s right off of I-65 and near shopping and restaurants.

Brocato says Hoover has been offering this service for 20 years.

“I would not be surprised that once the RV park fills up, you see our citizens coming out and cooking, providing meals and things like that. That wouldn’t shock me at all. I’ve seen it before,” he says.

City leaders say anyone who is evacuating to Hoover should call 205-739-7363et and let them know you are a hurricane evacuee.

Ian is on track to hit Florida’s west coast as a Cat 4 Hurricane as early as Wednesday.

