LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

City of Hoover offering free RV parking for hurricane evacuees

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Hurricane Ian grows stronger and makes its way towards Florida’s West coast, the City of Hoover is offering evacuees free spots at the city’s RV park.

The city has 170 RV parking spots with hookups for power, water and sewer.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato says many of the hoover hotels are already full due to normal business, and corporations booking rooms for emergency response teams.

But he says the RV park is a great option for evacuees. It’s right off of I-65 and near shopping and restaurants.

Brocato says Hoover has been offering this service for 20 years.

“I would not be surprised that once the RV park fills up, you see our citizens coming out and cooking, providing meals and things like that. That wouldn’t shock me at all. I’ve seen it before,” he says.

City leaders say anyone who is evacuating to Hoover should call 205-739-7363et and let them know you are a hurricane evacuee.

Ian is on track to hit Florida’s west coast as a Cat 4 Hurricane as early as Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Dogs found playing with human skull in Birmingham
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app
File image
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man

Latest News

New life-saving tools for Jefferson Co. deputies
New life-saving tools for Jefferson Co. deputies
Mac Powell, Formerly of Third Day, Talks About Upcoming Tour Stop
Mac Powell, Formerly of Third Day, Talks About Upcoming Tour Stop
City of Hoover offering free RV parking for hurricane evacuees
City of Hoover offering free RV parking for hurricane evacuees
Civil Air Patrol open house
Civil Air Patrol hosts open house at Tuscaloosa National Airport