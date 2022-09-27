Central Alabama Crime Stoppers seeking information in homicide case

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identity or arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 22-year-old Dontez Garrett.

On Sept. 25 around 8:00 p.m., Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Seminole Avenue on report of a person shot, according to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers.

The Sylacauga Police Department and the Sylacauga Ambulance also responded to the scene. At the scene, officers found two men shot, and Garrett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center, then to UAB according to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers.

To share any information about this case, please contact the police or Crime Stoppers using tip line at (334) 215-STOP (334-215-7867).

At this time the investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as more information is released.

