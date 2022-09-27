LawCall
BJCTA looking to hire MAX, Birmingham Xpress operators

Birmingham Xpress
Birmingham Xpress
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority is looking to hire operators for its MAX and Birmingham Xpress (BX) transit lines.

The BJCTA is looking to hire CDL, non-CDL, full-time, and part-time operators. Interviews will be held on Wednesday, September 28 - Friday, October 14 at the BJCTA Intermodal facility.

Officials say competitive benefits are provided to employees including tuition reimbursement, medical, dental, and vision insurance, and paid time off. Also, a $1,200 sign-on bonus is available to new operations. Conditions apply.

“BJCTA, like many other transit organizations is impacted by the National Drivers Shortage,” said CEO Charlotte Shaw. “We are currently working to increase Operators. In the meantime, fixed route riders may experience a delay in service due to increased demand.”

For more details, you can visit maxtransit.org.

