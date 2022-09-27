LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Alabama Power crews prepping for Hurricane Ian

(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Power crews are on standby waiting to see if Hurricane Ian makes it’s way here and knocks out any power.

Communications Director Anthony Cook said they ordered extra parts and equipment in anticipation of hurricane season, so supply chain issues won’t delay any power restoration or repairs.

Cook said crews are on standby right now and they are tracking Hurricane Ian, planning for it to hit the coast and potentially East Alabama. He said they will work to quickly restore any power that goes out, but restoration times depend on where the source of the outage is.

“Our crews are ready right now to begin the process of restoring power if we are impacted by hurricane Ian,” Cook said. Once our customers are in a good place in terms of having power, we are also on standby to assist any of our neighboring states, particularly Florida, if they need power restoration.”

Cook recommends during this stormy season, if you come across any down power lines on the road, be extra careful and always treat them like they are live wires.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Crash in Tarrant, 9/25/22
Two-vehicle crash on Pinson Valley Parkway in Tarrant
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are searching for a missing...
Body of missing boater found on Lay Lake

Latest News

Alabama inmates on strike for better prison conditions
A local employment agency is helping prepare veterans to re-enter the workforce.
Pelham Job Fair focusing on local government
Birmingham Xpress
BJCTA looking to hire MAX, Birmingham Xpress operators
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers partnering with Alabama Coalition Against Rape