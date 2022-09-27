LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

11-year-old handing out business cards to promote lawnmowing service

Post about 5th grader’s business goes viral on Facebook
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To Tre’shawn Pittard, the sound of a lawnmower is the sound of business.

Tre’shawn, 11, is a 5th grader at Riverside Elementary. On the side, he cuts grass.

“I got the lawnmower yesterday from my generous neighbor,” says Tre’shawn. “The lawnmower that I’ve been using for a couple of weeks now, the tire came off and I’ve got to get a new one.”

Tre’shawn, who goes by Rozay, is working his way up to fixing his old mower by drumming up business and handing out business cards.

Tre'shawn has been handing out these cards to drum up business
Tre'shawn has been handing out these cards to drum up business(Tony Geftos)

Over the weekend, a photo of one of his cards next to a picture of Tre’shawn got thousands of shares on Facebook. Now, Rozay’s mom is planning to drive him all over the Toledo area to mow. He credits the idea to his older brother Jaivon Starks, who’s 16.

“I started because my brother started taking me to cut grass with him, and he told me if I make more money, then I can help my mom out,” says Rozay, who is now looking ahead to the next season and planning to shovel snow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Dogs found playing with human skull in Birmingham
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

Civil Air Patrol open house
Civil Air Patrol hosts open house at Tuscaloosa National Airport
I-65 wreck, pedestrian killed
Woman killed on I-65 SB in Pelham
Major crashes on I-20/59W at Valley Road and HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd
DMV unable to process in person license transactions due to statewide network outage
File image
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man