LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center offers suicide prevention services

(Pexels/Generic Graphic)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - September is suicide prevention month. This month in West Alabama, The Tuscaloosa Veterans Administration Medical Center is doing more to reach out to a group that is struggling when it comes to suicide.

In 2020, 152 Alabama veterans committed suicide.

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center wants to get the word out about suicide prevention services offered to veterans. During the month of September their suicide prevention team is out meeting with schools, community groups and others to talk about the problem of veterans and suicide.

“We do recognize on a national level that suicide is something that we should really focus on. And really just decrease the stigma associated with mental health and encouraging our veterans to reach out.” Lawanda Vanhorn, the Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator for the VA said.

“Our role, the suicide prevention team, is to help them to know that they’re not alone. And they do have community and people who care about them,” said Brittany Burch, a Suicide Prevention Case Manager for the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center.

Veterans are being encouraged to reach out for help and not wait when it comes to seeking help for suicide prevention.

If you’re a veteran considering suicide, call 988 and press 1 for a counselor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Crash in Tarrant, 9/25/22
Two-vehicle crash on Pinson Valley Parkway in Tarrant
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are searching for a missing...
Body of missing boater found on Lay Lake
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral

Latest News

Hewitt-Trussville High School
Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety
Trussville parents concerned about school safety
Trussville parents concerned about school safety
In 2021, the average yearly cost to own and operate a new vehicle was $9,666 or $805.50 per...
AAA says annual cost to own and operate a new car is now over $10K
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are searching for a missing...
Body of missing boater found on Lay Lake