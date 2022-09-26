Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center offers suicide prevention services

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - September is suicide prevention month. This month in West Alabama, The Tuscaloosa Veterans Administration Medical Center is doing more to reach out to a group that is struggling when it comes to suicide.

In 2020, 152 Alabama veterans committed suicide.

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center wants to get the word out about suicide prevention services offered to veterans. During the month of September their suicide prevention team is out meeting with schools, community groups and others to talk about the problem of veterans and suicide.

“We do recognize on a national level that suicide is something that we should really focus on. And really just decrease the stigma associated with mental health and encouraging our veterans to reach out.” Lawanda Vanhorn, the Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator for the VA said.

“Our role, the suicide prevention team, is to help them to know that they’re not alone. And they do have community and people who care about them,” said Brittany Burch, a Suicide Prevention Case Manager for the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center.

Veterans are being encouraged to reach out for help and not wait when it comes to seeking help for suicide prevention.

If you’re a veteran considering suicide, call 988 and press 1 for a counselor.

