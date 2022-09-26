LawCall
Tuscaloosa Farmer’s Market gets statewide recognition

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa’s Farmer’s Market has been recognized as the best farmer’s market in Alabama.

The announcement came during the America’s Farmer’s Market Celebration Awards, a contest held annually by America’s Farmland Trust and the Farmer’s Market Coalition. Each year between June and September, shoppers can vote online for their favorite farmer’s market

“When I come here, I usually see people that I know. It’s a happy place, it’s right on the river. What more could you ask for? I love it,” said Wendy Goldstein a regular shopper.

“We’re excited about it. We’ve been chatting on Facebook about it. We’re proud of it. We’re very proud of it and we feel we deserve it,” said Adrienne Williams, owner Blessed Bites.

You can find a mix of vendors who sell fresh meats and vegetables, along with arts and crafts. The farmer’s market is open Saturday’s year-round from 7am to noon at the Tuscaloosa River Market. And is free and open to the public.

In addition to best in the state, Tuscaloosa Farmer’s Market came in 27th in the Southeast and 72nd in the country.

