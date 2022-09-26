LawCall
Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety

Hewitt-Trussville High School
Hewitt-Trussville High School
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville City Schools parents met Sunday night at a church, sharing concerns surrounding a list threatening the lives of several students. That list was allegedly created last school year, but is now coming to light.

The entire meeting lasted about 2.5 hours at Trussville Southside Baptist Church. TCS administration and media were not allowed inside. Parents who stepped out said the Trussville Police Chief answered parents’ questions during the meeting.

Parents says about a year ago, a student created what’s being called a death notebook with 37 student names. They go on to say as far as they know, nothing was done about the list at the time and they only found out about the incident after a school resource officer heard that another student was threatened more recently.

Some parents are now concerned with the lack of transparency from the administration, including Jessie Odell who is a parent of a student within the system.

“The only thing I’m worried about is the lack of transparency because our police can’t do their job without our superintendent being transparent with them and I don’t like the idea of continuing to gamble with out children’s lives,” he said.

WBRC reached out to the Trussville Police Department about the incidents. Briefly after the meeting, Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush couldn’t confirm anything besides that he answered questions about safety during the meeting. He said their public information department should be returning our request for comment.

We also reached out to Trussville City Schools about the situation. As of Sunday night, we have not heard back.

