Texas Tech police searching for fan who shoved UT player after game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech police are searching for a fan seen on video pushing a University of Texas student athlete after Saturday’s game.

Texas Tech Athletics condemned the action on social media, saying:

A video clip of a fan pushing a University of Texas student athlete was recently brought to our attention. This behavior is unacceptable and Texas Tech Athletics has turned the matter over to the Texas Tech Police Department. We will work together to identify the fan and take further action.

If anyone has any information that can assist in identifying this individual, please contact the Texas Tech Police Department at 806-742-3931.

This individual’s actions are not representative of Red Raider values.



If you have any information to help us identify this individual, please contact @TexasTechPD. pic.twitter.com/IGKDxC7JOP — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) September 26, 2022

