Sylacauga PD: Ala. man accused of sex crimes flees to Alaska, arrested at the airport

TALLADEGA Co, Ala. (WBRC) - A Sylacauga man is back in Alabama to face multiple sex charges after fleeing to Alaska earlier this year according to police.

34-year-old James E. Steen has been charged with Rape 2nd, Sodomy 2nd and Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child.

According to Sylacauga PD in June 2022 officers were made aware that Steen was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a child under the age of 16. Within hours police say Steen had fled Talladega County and flew Anchorage, Alaska.

As soon as he got off his flight, Steen was met by authorities and arrested. Police tell us Steen fought extradition and remained in custody in Alaska for 60 days.

Ultimately, Steen was ordered to return to Alabama to face the charges and on September 21 he was placed in the Talladega County Jail.

