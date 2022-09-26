LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

State seeks death penalty in Vestavia church shooting case

Vestavia Hills church shooting suspect in court
By Jennifer Horton
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The state will seek the death penalty in the deadly St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church shooting case, it confirmed Monday.

Robert Findlay Smith, 70, is charged with capital murder of two or more people. He’s accused of opening fire at a church potluck in June 2022, killing Sarah Yeager, Walter Rainey and Jane Pounds.

Smith appeared in court Monday for the first time since he was indicted in July. He was arraigned by Jefferson County Circuit Judge Teresa Pulliam and pleaded not guilty to the capital count.

Members of the victims’ families closely watched Smith walk into the courtroom and past their row of seats. Smith, who’s been in jail since the day of the shooting, was shackled and wearing a jail jumpsuit.

“It’s difficult, clearly it’s difficult,” stated Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr after speaking with the victims’ families. “Anytime anyone loses their life, it’s difficult. We’re talking about a church and people being gunned down. We’re here to support that family and get them through this as best we can.”

Carr says his office strongly considers the victims’ wishes determining whether to seek the death penalty.

“We haven’t talked in depth about it, that will be a conversation later on,” explained Carr.

Smith’s defense is planning for lengthy litigation ahead. Defense attorney Emory Anthony told WBRC FOX6 News the state’s decision to pursue the death penalty changes his course of action in preparing for trial.

Death penalty cases require an extended timeline to prepare for trial, which at the earliest could be sometime in 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Crash in Tarrant, 9/25/22
Two-vehicle crash on Pinson Valley Parkway in Tarrant
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are searching for a missing...
Body of missing boater found on Lay Lake
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks

Latest News

Mentoring organization in Tuscaloosa Co.
New mentoring program for Tuscaloosa County incarcerated youth
Mentoring organization in Tuscaloosa Co.
Mentoring organization in Tuscaloosa Co.
Vestavia Hills church shooting suspect in court
Vestavia Hills church shooting suspect in court
Tuscaloosa farmer's market gets statewide recognition
Tuscaloosa Farmer’s Market gets statewide recognition