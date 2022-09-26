New mentoring program for Tuscaloosa County incarcerated youth

TUSALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Kids held on criminal charges in Tuscaloosa have a new outlet to share their thoughts and feelings.

Starting Monday evening, some kids being held at the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center will meet and talk with Haley Hunt.

Hunt founded The Verb Kind, a non-profit, mentoring program for incarcerated youth.

The program focusses on helping those youth take action and not just talk about managing their emotions as well as helping them understand that they’re worth a second chance.

“We go into detention centers and serve incarcerated youth with time and love. Hanging out with these kids, bringing them snacks, talking to them about real life, giving them a chance to interact with and build a relationship with someone who actually cares. We’ve seen some major impact giving them hope for their futures,” she says.

Hunt started the program in Florida where she says it’s being used in 9 juvenile detention centers.

Her father played football at the University of Alabama for Paul “Bear” Bryant so she’s familiar with Tuscaloosa and thought this would be good place to bring the Verb Kind.

The Verb Kind Mentoring program will happen each Monday night. You can learn more at www.theverbkind.com/volunteer.

