LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer

Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 23 for allegedly impersonating a peace officer.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office began receiving complaints in 2019 about a man identifying himself as an undercover drug agent at bars and clubs in Marshall County. The man was identified as Alvaro Jimenez, but there was not enough information to charge him at the time.

In January 2022, deputies made a traffic stop and identified the driver as Jimenez. It was discovered that he was wanted in Elmore County for impersonating a peace officer and unlawful imprisonment. Jimenez was taken into custody and taken to Elmore County to face those charges.

The sheriff’s office began receiving more complaints in August about a man claiming to be a Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputy, an undercover drug agent and even a state trooper. Jimenez also claimed that he had been shot while in the line of duty several times.

When deputies arrested Jimenez, he had in his possession a badge, strobe lights, a holster, magazines and bullets. No weapon was found.

Jimenez was taken to the Marshall County Jail and booked on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Dogs found playing with human skull in Birmingham
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app
File image
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man

Latest News

New life-saving tools for Jefferson Co. deputies
New life-saving tools for Jefferson Co. deputies
Mac Powell, Formerly of Third Day, Talks About Upcoming Tour Stop
Mac Powell, Formerly of Third Day, Talks About Upcoming Tour Stop
City of Hoover offering free RV parking for hurricane evacuees
City of Hoover offering free RV parking for hurricane evacuees
City of Hoover offering free RV parking for hurricane evacuees
City of Hoover offering free RV parking for hurricane evacuees
Civil Air Patrol open house
Civil Air Patrol hosts open house at Tuscaloosa National Airport