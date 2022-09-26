Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 23 for allegedly impersonating a peace officer.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office began receiving complaints in 2019 about a man identifying himself as an undercover drug agent at bars and clubs in Marshall County. The man was identified as Alvaro Jimenez, but there was not enough information to charge him at the time.

In January 2022, deputies made a traffic stop and identified the driver as Jimenez. It was discovered that he was wanted in Elmore County for impersonating a peace officer and unlawful imprisonment. Jimenez was taken into custody and taken to Elmore County to face those charges.

The sheriff’s office began receiving more complaints in August about a man claiming to be a Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputy, an undercover drug agent and even a state trooper. Jimenez also claimed that he had been shot while in the line of duty several times.

When deputies arrested Jimenez, he had in his possession a badge, strobe lights, a holster, magazines and bullets. No weapon was found.

Jimenez was taken to the Marshall County Jail and booked on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.