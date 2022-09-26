LawCall
Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen this story trending on social media over the weekend. A young woman was crowned homecoming queen at Crossville High School in Dekalb County Friday night, but she gave her crown to another young woman who lives with cerebral palsy, spending most of her time in a wheelchair.

The sweet and emotional event moved people to tears.

Janice Rogers spoke with the young women and their principal this morning on Good Day Extra.

