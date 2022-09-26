First Alert for cooler temperatures this week; Ian becomes a Category 1 hurricane

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! We are tracking two big stories this week. The first story locally is the nice and cooler weather expected this week. The second story is tracking Ian that continues to develop and strengthen in the Caribbean this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a mostly clear sky with a few clouds to our south. We are tracking a few isolated showers in parts of Mississippi and southwest Alabama this morning thanks to a cold front that is moving into the area. We should remain dry across Central Alabama today. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 50s in parts of Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties with 60s farther to the south. It’s not a bad start to the morning, but it’ll end up as the warmest morning we’ll see this week. Patchy fog is possible in northwest Alabama this morning. Any fog that develops should dissipate by 9 AM. We should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon as dry air moves into Central Alabama. Winds are expected to increase later today from the northwest at 10-20 mph. The breezy conditions should calm down once the sun sets. We are forecasting high temperatures to climb into the lower 80s this afternoon. It should be a nice day to spend some time outdoors. You may need the jacket tomorrow morning as temperatures quickly cool into the 60s and 50s this evening.

First Alert for Cooler Temperatures: Tuesday morning will likely be the coolest air we’ve seen so far this fall season. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 50s tomorrow morning. A few spots in north Alabama could drop into the upper 40s! We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with low humidity levels. Temperatures will likely remain below average with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow is going to be an absolutely beautiful fall day. It will likely remain breezy at times with north winds at 10-20 mph. The air moving in is very dry, so you may need to grab the chap stick.

Dry Weather Continues Through Thursday: The middle half of the week we will continue to watch Ian as it approaches Florida. Upper-level clouds associated with Ian could begin to stream into Central Alabama Wednesday into Thursday due to the large size of the storm. We will remain dry on both of these days with morning temperatures in the 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s. Both days will likely end up breezy thanks to high pressure to our north and Ian to our southeast.

Watching Ian: Ian will likely remain to our southeast as it impacts Florida and moves into Georgia by the end of the week. With us remaining on the left side of the storm, we will also end up on the drier side of the storm. Models hint we could see some of the outer rain bands impact the eastern half of Alabama Friday into Saturday. Severe weather appears unlikely since we are on the calmer side of the storm. We’ll hold on to a 40% chance for rain Friday with rain chances looking limited for west Alabama. The showers could linger into the first half of Saturday. If Ian decides to shift farther west once inland as the European model shows, we may have to increase our rain chances a little for Saturday. If the storm shifts farther east, we may lower our rain chances.

First Alert for cooler temperatures this week; Ian becomes a Category 1 hurricane (wbrc)

Ian Strengthening: Ian is in an ideal environment today to rapidly intensify. Satellite appearance is showing more storms around the center of the storm with decent outflow. Ian is now a Category 1 hurricane with winds up to 75 mph as of the 4 AM update from the National Hurricane Center. Ian continues to move to the northwest at 10-15 mph. Ian will likely rapidly intensify today as it encounters very warm sea surface temperatures and low wind shear. Ian will likely impact western Cuba as a strong Category 2 or 3 hurricane Monday night into Tuesday morning. It will then emerge into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting winds to increase to 140 mph by Wednesday morning, which could make it a Category 4 hurricane.

The latest guidance is showing Ian slowing down as it approaches the Florida Peninsula, which means heavy rainfall, storm surge, and constant winds could impact the western coast of Florida for the second half of the week. Models continue to trend farther east with Ian indicating a possible landfall near Cedar Key, Florida. The forecast cone still includes parts of the Florida Panhandle, so a track farther west can’t be ruled out. The cone also includes Cape Coral northwards into Tampa, Florida indicating a Peninsula strike remains possible. With slower movement, heavy rainfall and flooding could be a significant concern for the state of Florida as it remains on the wet side of the storm. They will also have to worry about spin-up tornadoes farther inland. As Ian approaches the Big Bend area of Florida, it will begin to encounter high wind shear and dry air from the north. The combination of these two elements should greatly weaken the storm as it makes landfall in Florida. It could weaken from a major hurricane to a Category 1 hurricane. Just because it could make landfall as a weaker hurricane doesn’t mean the threat is over. It still poses a significant threat of flooding and storm surge Wednesday-Friday. Ian will likely continue to move northwards and weaken into parts of Georgia Friday into Saturday as a tropical depression. The forecast cone includes parts of east Alabama. If the storm tracks farther west, our rain chances will increase Friday into Saturday. An easterly track would limit our rain chances locally. The forecast could still change over the next several days, so please check in with us frequently for important weather updates.

Tropical Update: Ian is the big story in the tropics. Gaston and Hermine both dissipated and lost tropical characteristics meaning Ian is the only active named storm as of now. We are watching a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic that has a medium chance to develop over the next two to five days. It could become a tropical depression or storm later this week. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.