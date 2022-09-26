LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Dogs found playing with human skull in Birmingham

(WBTV File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in the Wylam community reported to police that he found his dogs playing with a human skull in his yard as he was leaving for work on Friday, September 23, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said the man found his dogs with the skull in the 400 block of Albany Place around 10:10 a.m.

Reportedly, the dogs are known to roam a large, wooded area in the 300 block of Buffalo Street, between the Wylam and McDonald Chapel communities. It is unknown where the dogs discovered the skull and no other remains have been found at this time.


embedgooglemap.net

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and, most likely represents a death from years ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Crash in Tarrant, 9/25/22
Two-vehicle crash on Pinson Valley Parkway in Tarrant
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are searching for a missing...
Body of missing boater found on Lay Lake
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral

Latest News

Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.
Officials identify man hit, killed on University Blvd.
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center offers suicide prevention services
Hewitt-Trussville High School
Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety
Trussville parents concerned about school safety
Trussville parents concerned about school safety