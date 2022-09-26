Dogs found playing with human skull in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in the Wylam community reported to police that he found his dogs playing with a human skull in his yard as he was leaving for work on Friday, September 23, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said the man found his dogs with the skull in the 400 block of Albany Place around 10:10 a.m.

Reportedly, the dogs are known to roam a large, wooded area in the 300 block of Buffalo Street, between the Wylam and McDonald Chapel communities. It is unknown where the dogs discovered the skull and no other remains have been found at this time.

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and, most likely represents a death from years ago.

