LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage

A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan. (Source: Michigan State Police / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (Gray News/TMX) – A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan.

The Michigan State Police Fifth District released dashcam video that shows a trooper encountering a small herd of deer crossing the road at night.

The first deer ran across the road in front of the car ahead of the trooper.

The second deer, however, made a giant leap right over the vehicle.

A third deer ran out in front of the trooper, who quickly braked.

“Reminder: If deer cross your path - apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve,” the state police tweeted alongside the video.

The agency said deer crossings increase in the fall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Crash in Tarrant, 9/25/22
Two-vehicle crash on Pinson Valley Parkway in Tarrant
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are searching for a missing...
Body of missing boater found on Lay Lake
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral

Latest News

Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
The top 10% of stations in the country average $5.45 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average...
Gas price fluctuation surges as some states see increase, others continue falling
Forecasters warn Hurricane Ian will pose a potential force "not seen in our lifetime."
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) scowls on the bench after an offensive turnover...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26,...
1 shot, officer hurt in Chicago police facility incident