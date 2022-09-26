LawCall
Body found in clothing donation bin in Enterprise

File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama police department says a body was found in a clothing donation bin Monday.

Enterprise police responded to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street around 1 p.m. on a report of a possible dead body inside the bin and confirmed the report.

Police have not identified the man or released any information on a possible cause of death. No further information was released as police are investigating.

