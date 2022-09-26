LawCall
Baking News: Chocolate Peanut Butter Blondies

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gillian Brooks and Clare Huddleston make chocolate peanut butter blondies!

Here’s the recipe:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 1/2 sticks of butter
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 8 peanut butter cups, cut into quarters
  • melted chocolate chips
  • melted peanut butter

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350. Line 9x13 pan with parchment paper. Set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, beat butter, peanut butter and sugars with hand/stand mixer until fluffy. Then add eggs and vanilla until combined.
  3. In a separate bowl, mix together dry ingredients. Slowly add to wet ingredients until combined.
  4. Pour batter into lined 9x13 pan. Press peanut butter cups into batter.
  5. Bake for 25-30 minutes
  6. Drizzle with melted peanut butter and chocolate. Let cool before cutting into.
  7. Enjoy!

