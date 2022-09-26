Baking News: Chocolate Peanut Butter Blondies
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gillian Brooks and Clare Huddleston make chocolate peanut butter blondies!
Here’s the recipe:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 1/2 sticks of butter
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 8 peanut butter cups, cut into quarters
- melted chocolate chips
- melted peanut butter
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350. Line 9x13 pan with parchment paper. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, beat butter, peanut butter and sugars with hand/stand mixer until fluffy. Then add eggs and vanilla until combined.
- In a separate bowl, mix together dry ingredients. Slowly add to wet ingredients until combined.
- Pour batter into lined 9x13 pan. Press peanut butter cups into batter.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes
- Drizzle with melted peanut butter and chocolate. Let cool before cutting into.
- Enjoy!
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.