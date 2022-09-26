LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

36-year-old man dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham

A 36-year -old man died following a motorcycle accident in Birmingham
A 36-year -old man died following a motorcycle accident in Birmingham(Source: MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 36-year -old man died following a motorcycle accident in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said Anthony Lynn Trussell was riding on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the intersection of Highland Avenue and 21st Place South when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb.


embedgooglemap.net

Trussell was taken to UAB Hospital where he died the next morning.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Crash in Tarrant, 9/25/22
Two-vehicle crash on Pinson Valley Parkway in Tarrant
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are searching for a missing...
Body of missing boater found on Lay Lake
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks

Latest News

Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Mentoring organization in Tuscaloosa Co.
New mentoring program for Tuscaloosa County incarcerated youth
Mentoring organization in Tuscaloosa Co.
Mentoring organization in Tuscaloosa Co.
Robert Findlay Smith, 70, pleads not guilty to capital count stemming from the 2022 Vestavia,...
State seeks death penalty in Vestavia church shooting case