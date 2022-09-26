36-year-old man dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 36-year -old man died following a motorcycle accident in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said Anthony Lynn Trussell was riding on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the intersection of Highland Avenue and 21st Place South when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb.

Trussell was taken to UAB Hospital where he died the next morning.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.

