$1.5 million coming to workforce development in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell announced workforce development funding coming to Bessemer.

$1.5 million dollars was given to the Bessemer Housing Authority. The money will be used to provide at-risk young adults with job opportunities and skill training.

The funding was made possible through the Department of Labor’s YouthBuild grant program. The nationwide investment from the Biden-Harris Administration focuses on growing the country’s clean energy workforce.

“The Biden Harris administration has put resources on the ground for job training, especially around those skills that we know people need for the 21st century. That’s clean energy jobs, that’s construction, logistics, health care, and information technology jobs. This is the way of the future and we want to make sure the young people of the future have all the tools they need to truly succeed,” said Congresswoman Sewell.

The greater Birmingham area will see a total of $4.2 million invested into this initiative.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.