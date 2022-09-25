LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Two-vehicle crash on Pinson Valley Parkway in Tarrant

Crash in Tarrant, 9/25/22
Crash in Tarrant, 9/25/22(Tarrant Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tarrant Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Pinson Valley Parkway and Pine Hill Road.

Details about those involved are unknown at this time, but we will provide updates as they are made available.

Crash in Tarrant, 9/25/22
Crash in Tarrant, 9/25/22(Tarrant Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
Family of hit-and-run victim speaks out
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
Chef Julia May was surprised with a $41,000 bill from Bessemer Utilities in November 2021.
Bessemer restaurant and catering business owner concerned over utilities billing

Latest News

Tuscaloosa Police Department
Shooting death under investigation at apartment complex in Tuscaloosa
The U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia told Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh’s loved ones about their...
Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia helps mediate Alex Drueke, Andy Huynh release
Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh embrace loved ones after landing in Birmingham, Alabama.
Alex Drueke, Andy Huynh arrive to Birmingham after three months in Russian captivity
Prisoner release mediated by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince
Prisoner release mediated by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince