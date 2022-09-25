Shooting death under investigation at apartment complex in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide at the 400 block of 8th Avenue NE, River Road Apartments.

TVCU reports that on Sept. 24 around 11:00 p.m., Tuscaloosa Police were called to the location on a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim who was shot dead, according to TVCU. The Violent Crimes Unit was brought in to conduct an investigation.

At this time the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the VCU at (205) 464-8690.

