‘No, I’m not worried at all’: Mobilians remain confident as Tropical Storm Ian tracks into the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All eyes are on Tropical Storm Ian as it continues to grow out in the Caribbean.

Our team of meteorologists is continuing to track its final destination.

In the meantime, anticipation continues to grow amongst locals.

Still, a little over 1,100 miles away from our part of the Gulf Coast, it sure is causing people to be on the edge of their seats, but some don’t seem too worried.

“Tropical Storm Ian, it’s far away I’m not worried about it.”

As of Sunday morning, a majority of the models that track the path of the storm show it going more east, towards Florida. That has many locals in Mobile breathing a sigh of relief.

“I’m glad the storm is not coming to mobile, but I’m sad and will be praying for the people in Florida.”

Meanwhile, another model shows it coming towards mobile. People said it’s not their first rodeo and have already started to prepare.

“I’ve lived through several hurricanes, going back my first one was Camille in ‘69. I was a child at the time and Fredrick actually destroyed our home.”

“You know we’ve been so well informed by our local stations so we’re prepared, so we’re not really worried.”

“No, I’m not worried about it at all. I’ve lived here for probably the past five or six years. I moved here from Tennessee. I was a little worried when I moved down here, but after the tropical storms we’ve had I’m not worried at all.”

Although some folks aren’t concerned, they still hope Port City stays in the clear and send well wishes to the people in Florida.

“We are sending our best wishes to the people in Florida.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.