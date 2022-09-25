FIRST ALERT: Morning showers possible, cool air settles in this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Showers and a few thunderstorms continue ahead of an approaching front which will impact our area today. The storms are generally moving from northwest to southeast with rain chances diminishing early this afternoon. Behind the front a cooler but very dry air mass will move into the region.

WBRC Sunday weather, 9/25/22 (WBRC)

The dry, cool air will remain in place through mid-week then the track of Ian will impact the second half of the week and into the weekend. For the moment it appears there may be some potential for breezy conditions and locally heavy rainfall somewhere in Central Alabama Thursday night and Friday. Thus, the eventual track of the storm will certainly impact our long-range weather pattern.

The latest National Hurricane Center forecast models have certainly shown a more eastward potential for the storm to track as it moves closer to The Gulf Coast. This morning Tropical Storm Ian is moving west at nearly 13 mph. A turn toward the west-northwest and northwest is expected today, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest Monday and north Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to pass well southwest of Jamaica today and pass near or west of the Cayman Islands early Monday. Ian will then move near or over western Cuba Monday night and early Tuesday and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is forecast to begin soon.

Ian is expected to become a hurricane later today and reach major hurricane strength by late Monday before it reaches western Cuba. Ian is expected to remain a major hurricane when it moves generally north across the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the middle of next week, but uncertainty in the long-term track and intensity forecast is higher than usual.

Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of next week, and residents in Florida should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials, and closely monitor updates to the forecast.

