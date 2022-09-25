LawCall
19-year-old killed in Lee County rollover crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Opelika man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 19-year-old Nicholas E. Northern was killed when the 1993 Mazda Miata he was driving left the road, struck a tree and overturned.

Officials said the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday on Lee Road 145, about eight miles east of Opelika.

Troopers with ALEA’S Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the wreck.

