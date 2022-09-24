LawCall
Passenger plane crash in Oneonta injures 2

Downed Aircraft at Oneonta Airport
Downed Aircraft at Oneonta Airport(City of Oneonta)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-passenger plane has crashed at just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, according to the City of Oneonta.

The city says Blount County 911 received a call about a plane crash around 8:17 a.m. Oneonta Fire & Rescue, Oneonta Police, Blount EMS, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Blount EMA responded to the scene.

At the scene, those responding saw a small hobby plane down with two passengers reporting injuries. One passenger was taken to a Birmingham hospital via air ambulance and the other passenger was taken by ground to the hospital.

The FAA is on scene investigating the cause of the crash.

