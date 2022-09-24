LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

New Birmingham City Walk dog park, The Barkery, now open

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City Walk BHAM’s newest amenity, The Barkery, is now open.

The Barkery dog park is an off-leash members only park. BJCC officials said it already has more than 80 members and isn’t limiting the number of dogs accepted right now.

The park is completely fenced in and has turf for grass. With lots of room to run on the big dog side, there is a special section for smaller dogs. The park has water to drink, tennis balls, toys, and climbing activities. There is also a pool for your dog to cool down in.

It costs $10 a visit for non-members and $95 a year for the membership. BJCC leaders said the membership fee goes directly back to the park’s maintenance.

New members tell WBRC they are happy the park opened and now they want to explore even more downtown.

“It’ll be good for us to walk a few laps before we come in here,” Member Meredith Brady said. “The dog can play and we can grab something to eat. We are even searching for our pickleball set next to play now.”

“It’s a good way to get to know folks and let the dog socialize,” Member Ben Brady said. “It’s great all around.”

Hours are Monday – Thursday 2pm to 8pm and Saturday & Sunday 7am – 8pm.

Dogs must be spayed or neutered and you do need proof of vaccinations to sign-up and enter the park.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage investigation in Hoover
NEW VIDEO: Shots fired during road rage incident on Highway 280
Fatal hit-and-run.
Man killed after hit-and-run in Jefferson Co.; police searching for suspect
Teen killed in accident in Jefferson Co.
‘The Oak Grove family suffered a tremendous loss’: 17-year-old Quinton boy killed in truck accident
Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.
Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.
Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown
Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney update: Marathon hearing discusses evidence in upcoming trial

Latest News

Blount County Jail adds inmate tracking technology
Blount County adding new jail tracking system to improve inmate and correctional officer safety
City Walk BHAM dog park opens
City Walk BHAM dog park opens
Small business owner concerned over Bessemer Utilities billing
Small business owner concerned over Bessemer Utilities billing
Chef Julia May was surprised with a $41,000 bill from Bessemer Utilities in November 2021.
Bessemer restaurant and catering business owner concerned over utilities billing