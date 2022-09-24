New Birmingham City Walk dog park, The Barkery, now open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City Walk BHAM’s newest amenity, The Barkery, is now open.

The Barkery dog park is an off-leash members only park. BJCC officials said it already has more than 80 members and isn’t limiting the number of dogs accepted right now.

The park is completely fenced in and has turf for grass. With lots of room to run on the big dog side, there is a special section for smaller dogs. The park has water to drink, tennis balls, toys, and climbing activities. There is also a pool for your dog to cool down in.

It costs $10 a visit for non-members and $95 a year for the membership. BJCC leaders said the membership fee goes directly back to the park’s maintenance.

New members tell WBRC they are happy the park opened and now they want to explore even more downtown.

“It’ll be good for us to walk a few laps before we come in here,” Member Meredith Brady said. “The dog can play and we can grab something to eat. We are even searching for our pickleball set next to play now.”

“It’s a good way to get to know folks and let the dog socialize,” Member Ben Brady said. “It’s great all around.”

Hours are Monday – Thursday 2pm to 8pm and Saturday & Sunday 7am – 8pm.

Dogs must be spayed or neutered and you do need proof of vaccinations to sign-up and enter the park.

