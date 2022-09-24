How to prepare for emergencies on a budget

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are more storms forming in the tropics. Our First Alert Weather team is paying close attention to one in particular.

If we’re in the path of a storm, having what you need for your family is critical, but a lot of us don’t have extra money to spend right now.

You might already have a lot of the items for your emergency kit around the house, so the first step is to get organized and take inventory.

Essentials include flashlights, batteries, canned foods, a first-aid kit, and water.

You should also download or copy all of your important documents to keep in your kit and make sure you have multiple ways to stay informed.

The Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center team has posted tips and reminders to prepare every day this month.

Their biggest piece of advice doesn’t cost a dime.

“Some of the no cost tips that we can already provide is lets go ahead and build a plan. So what are we supposed to do. What are those steps, what do we do during a tornado warnings? What we do we if we expect flooding or if there is a house fire? Things of that nature. Where is the meet up place? Who do we communicate with that may be outside of our area so we all have a meet up place of person,” said Jefferson County EMA Officer Melissa Sizemore.

Talking with family or members of your household about where you will go if told to evacuate is critical. You must have a plan before disaster strikes that can help you save precious time and money.

