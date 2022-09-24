FIRST ALERT: Another cold front headed our way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Waking up to a comfortable morning across central Alabama, setting the stage for some beautiful weather for college football! Tailgating weather will be crisp and pleasant this morning but warming up into the mid 80s by the afternoon with plenty of dry sunshine. Winds today will shift to out of the southeast at 5-10 MPH, helping us to get a few degrees warmer during the heat of the day. This shift will also pull in a bit more moisture before our Next Big Thing, a second cold front, arrives on Sunday.

NEXT BIG THING: Another cold front will move toward the Southeast on Sunday, bringing an additional dose of refreshing and even cooler and drier air for next week. Before it arrives, scattered showers and storms will move into north Alabama overnight, making their way southward into central Alabama on Sunday morning. So, plan for at least a few showers and rumbles of thunder around to start your Sunday. Low temperatures will bottom out in the 60s for Sunday morning under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain coverage decreases by the afternoon as drier air filters in across the state with highs topping out in the low to mid 80s. Morning clouds will give way to some breaks of sunshine during the afternoon, and conditions will turn breezy with winds shifting to the west-northwest at 10-15 MPH. Skies will turn clearer Sunday night, ushering in a beautiful and crisp start to Monday morning.

The week ahead will feature dry conditions and below average temperatures thanks to the latest cold front moving through. Highs will top out in the low 80s on Monday but only get into the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the work week. The mornings will have a bit of a fall chill in the air with widespread 50s and even 40s possible in some of our typically cooler spots Tuesday through Thursday! Sunshine will be in abundance with low humidity in place. The big question mark with the forecast has been the eventual path of Ian as it moves toward the U.S. We still look to be on the dry, northwest side of the storm. As it looks right now, at best, we may only see a few stray showers across east Alabama late week -- if Ian were to inch a little farther westward. No guarantee at this time though, so keep up to date on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ian formed overnight in the Caribbean and is roughly 300 miles south of Jamaica this morning, moving westward. Ian will likely strengthen into a hurricane by the end of the weekend before moving into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday. The current track favors Ian making landfall along the Florida Peninsula Wednesday into Thursday, though the cone of uncertainty still accounts for the possibility of a track farther to the west, including the Florida Big Bend and eastern Florida Panhandle. All Florida residents still need to watch this storm closely, and especially prepare for a major hurricane strike in the Florida Peninsula by mid-week. Ian is forecast to bring flooding rainfall, storm surge, and winds on the order of 100+ MPH once approaching Florida.

Meanwhile, Fiona has transitioned to an extra-tropical cyclone, bringing hurricane-force winds and heavy rain to Atlantic Canada this morning. Tropical Storm Gaston and Tropical Storm Hermine continue to move through the eastern Atlantic, posing no threat to the U.S. Another disturbance in the central Atlantic has a low chance of development over the next several days, but is out over open water and should remain a “fish” storm if it does manage to form.

