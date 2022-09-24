LawCall
Authorities searching for missing boater on Lay Lake

Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are searching for a missing boater on Lay Lake after a marine incident on September 24.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are searching for a missing boater on Lay Lake after a marine incident on September 24.

Authorities say a 2022 Ranger bass boat was found vacant in Spring Creek.

Five agencies are conducting search and rescue operations.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

