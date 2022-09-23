LawCall
Wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway kills both drivers

WSMV head-on crash
WSMV head-on crash
By Tony Garcia and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash that claimed that life of two people on Thursday night in West Nashville.

According to police, 86-year-old James Mosley was driving in the wrong direction on Briley Parkway in Dodge pickup truck when he collided, head-on, with a Jeep Compass, driven by 24-year-old Torrye Watson-Pamplin. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, near the County Hospital Road exit on the northbound side of Briley Parkway.

Mosley and Watson-Pamplin were both wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Detectives said there were no signs of impairment in either driver.

The road was closed overnight for the investigation and for crews to clear the wreckage.

Police at the scene of a deadly crash on Briley Pkwy.
Police at the scene of a deadly crash on Briley Pkwy.(WSMV)

