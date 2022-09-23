Weekend block party at Crossplex Village to celebrate opening of new restaurant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 5 Points West Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a block party at Crossplex Village this weekend to celebrate the opening of Crab Barrack.

Crossplex Village is home to several businesses that serve the West Birmingham community and support Birmingham’s world class athletic facility the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The block party will feature reps from the BHM Legion, BHM Stallions, and BHM Squadron as well as benefit all the shops and restaurants, highlighting each location’s cuisine and atmosphere.

The Chamber of Commerce hopes the event will encourage support for the local economy.

“‘Shop 5pointWest’ and ‘West 1st’ are the new initiatives of the Business Owners West of I-65,” says Corey Bishop, owner of Refresh Clothing in 5 Points. “The business district is growing at an incredible rate with Twice as Nice Water Ice, the Crab Barrack, 2206 Bar and Grill, a smoke shop, and a grocery store, all opening in 5 Points West during a pandemic. If the residents of the West like what they see, we have to increase our efforts in shopping 5point West 1st.”

The block party will be Saturday September 24th from 12-6pm at the CrossPlex Village located at 2340 CrossPlex Blvd Birmingham Alabama.

