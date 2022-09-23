U.S. Supreme Court says execution of Alan Miller can proceed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Supreme Court ruled Thursday evening that the execution of 57-year-old Alan Miller can proceed.

Earlier this week, a U.S. judge blocked the state from executing Miller by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia. This decision came after Miller claimed the state lost paperwork requesting an alternative to lethal injection.

The state of Alabama appealed that order. The case was sent to the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday for a decision.

The state is prepared to go forward with the execution, if it can be performed before the death warrant expires at midnight.

Miller was found guilty and sentenced to death in a 1999 workplace shooting that killed three men.

