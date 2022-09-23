LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway

Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway. (Source: KOVR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party.

Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday.

Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into the center median.

Tomatoes covered the highway after the crash, which caused a serious road hazard.

Authorities said a car got stuck in the spill, leading to a chain reaction of crashes involving four vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol said a person suffered significant injuries in the incident and two others suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Hot car death investigation.
Blount Co. DA: Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy
Suspect arrested after woman found shot to death inside Calera home
Road rage investigation in Hoover
NEW VIDEO: Shots fired during road rage incident on Highway 280
During the search of the residence, nearly three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms,...
4 arrested after large drug bust in Helena

Latest News

The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka effective immediately for the 2022-23 season.
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
A man in South Carolina says he is suing Lowe’s after losing part of his finger after a shears...
GRAPHIC: Man suing Lowe’s after losing part of finger in gardening tool incident
Alan Eugene Miller
U.S. Supreme Court says execution of Alan Miller can proceed
More than 3,000 youth soccer players are expected to attend the tournament. (Source:...
Huge soccer tournament this weekend in Birmingham metro, Shelby County