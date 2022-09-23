‘Snake birthing season’ is here in Central Alabama and will last through October

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You might see more snakes around for the next few weeks because it’s snake birthing season.

Because snakes aren’t social animals, it’s extremely rare to see multiple snakes together at any time of the year except now. During birthing season, you might see a group of snakes: mom and babies.

“All of our copperheads, our rattlesnakes and our cotton mouths -- they are birthing and they do birth live babies,” said Mark Hay, the co-founder of Alabama Snake Removers. “They don’t lay eggs.”

Hay says mother rattlesnakes and snakelets tend to stay together for at least a week.

“After their birthing, they’re kind of worn down,” he explains. “They’re depleted of their energy and so they have to lay around and rest. The babies don’t typically move until after their first shed.”

After that first shed, which can happen around 7-10 days for our venomous snakes, they are ready to fend for themselves.

“The wives tale goes that a baby snake cannot control their venom and there’s been studies proven that a baby snake, just as an adult snake, can completely control how much venom they dish out every bite,” said Hay.

You can identify young copperheads by their bright green or yellow tail.

No matter the species, they are all attracted to three main things: water, shelter and food. If you want to prevent snakes from making a home outside your own home, Hay recommends keeping up with the lawn so they don’t have a spot to hide. The less rodents scurrying around, the less food the snakes have, too.

“Once you keep the rodents away, the snakes are just not going to have any desire to hang around because at the end of the day, they don’t want to interact with people,” said Hay. “They don’t want to interact with our pets, our dogs, or our cats.”

Hay says the birthing season tends to last from September to October in our area, so if you happen to find a group of snakes, don’t mess with them. Just call a professional. You can contact Alabama Snake Removers through their Facebook page.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.